Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Americans increase spending modestly in June as inflation eases and job market remains strong

Retail sales rose 0.2% from May to June, following a revised 0.5% increase the previous month,...
Retail sales rose 0.2% from May to June, following a revised 0.5% increase the previous month, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday.(mgn)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans increased their spending modestly last month as inflation eased in many areas and the job market remains remarkably strong.

Retail sales rose 0.2% from May to June, following a revised 0.5% increase the previous month, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday.

Excluding autos and gas, sales rose a modest 0.3%,

Sales at grocery stores fell 0.7%, while business at clothing stores rose 0.6%. At restaurants, sales rose 0.1%

The uptick in sales follows an increase in May that pointed to an economy that remains resilient despite rising prices. Yet spending has been volatile this year after surging nearly 3% in January. Sales tumbled in February and March before recovering in April and May.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cornelius Aaron Williams, 32, of Abilene
Abilene man receives life sentence for continuous sexual abuse of child in Lubbock
This event takes place monthly on designated Tuesdays in the northeast corner of the Civic...
City cancels ‘Food Truck Alley’ due to extreme heat expected Tuesday
1 person is seriously injured after a crash in North Lubbock
Driver dies after North Lubbock crash
West Lubbock County structure fire
Fire crews respond to blaze near 34th and Dowden
On Daybreak Today
Monday morning top stories: Woman killed in North Lubbock crash

Latest News

A video shared by Thurman Gustin shows one pink dolphin breaching the water, but he said he saw...
Possible rare pink dolphin spotted swimming around fishermen
Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia is toying with the idea of running for president next year.
Sen. Joe Manchin says he’s considering third-party bid for president
FILE - Andrew Tate, left, and his brother Tristan leave the Court of Appeal in Bucharest,...
Romanian court rules to keep Andrew Tate under house arrest as human trafficking case continues
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s history of conspiracy theories
The bodies were found in the northeast city of Reynosa by a group called “Colectivo Amor por...
At least 27 bodies found in clandestine graves in Mexico