Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Coast Guard seizes $158 million in cocaine and marijuana

Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard seized more than 5 tons of illegal drugs in the past three months in the eastern Pacific. (Source: U.S. Coast Guard)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (CNN) - Officials say crews with the U.S. Coast Guard have taken away more than 5 tons of illegal drugs worth an estimated $158 million in the last few months.

The Coast Guard offloaded the narcotics on Monday in San Diego that included more than 11,000 pounds of cocaine and 5,500 pounds of marijuana.

Coast Guard crews from three ships seized the drugs in the eastern Pacific from May to July.

Authorities said It’s part of their efforts to combat organized crime and disrupt drug flow to the U.S.

Several other agencies have also helped, including Customs and Border Protection, the FBI, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Additionally, the Coast Guard said the Mexican Navy has also assisted.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cornelius Aaron Williams, 32, of Abilene
Abilene man receives life sentence for continuous sexual abuse of child in Lubbock
West Lubbock County structure fire
Fire crews respond to blaze near 34th and Dowden
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Lubbock police investigating shooting that left two injured near 19th and Ave. A
This event takes place monthly on designated Tuesdays in the northeast corner of the Civic...
City cancels ‘Food Truck Alley’ due to extreme heat expected Tuesday
1 person is seriously injured after a crash in North Lubbock
Driver dies after North Lubbock crash

Latest News

Adelphos Cellars in Idalou
Idalou families turn brotherhood into award-winning Adelphos Cellars
FILE - In this file photo provided on June 19, 2023, by the North Korean government, North...
North Korea fires 2 short-range missiles into the sea as US docks nuclear submarine in South Korea
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Michigan charges 16 fake electors for Donald Trump with election law and forgery felonies
Idalou Beacon newspaper
Idalou Beacon newspaper shines a light on community for nearly 70 years