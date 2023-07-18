Community Coverage: Idalou continuing traditions and supporting small business

IDALOU, Texas (KCBD) - Our second stop on our 2023 Live Community Coverage Tour is Idalou. You can find Idalou just east of Lubbock about 12 miles away on Highway 62/82.

History of Idalou

The town was formed near the Santa Fe Railway Depot in 1911 and later formally incorporated. How Idalou got its name has never really been confirmed. But, according to the Texas State Historical Association, it comes from the names ‘Ida’ and ‘Lou’. Those are either early settlers, Ida and Lou Bacon, or from the daughters of the Vice President of the Crosby-Basset Livestock Company, Ida and Lou Basset.

Today, the population of Idalou is around 2,200 people. Mayor Russ Perkins credits those people for making Idalou a great place to be. The town has seen younger generations of Idalou families returning to live there, once again. But other young people are coming for the first time.

“Lots of young families coming to town, both in town and the growth in the northern part of Lubbock County,” Mayor Perkins said. “They come for those couple of reasons. The school and friends here that have told them how great the quality of life is and those great things we talk a lot about over here.”

Perkins say while a few new homes have been built in town. about 75 to 100 have gone up north of Idalou in the last two years. New businesses are also coming to Idalou, like a laundry mat and Dollar General market on the highway.

Idalou Cotton Fest

After a 10-year hiatus, an Idalou tradition is going strong again. The Idalou Cotton Fest Celebration is coming up in September. It stopped in 2007, but volunteers have brought back the tradition — an opportunity to appreciate the agriculture and the people of this community.

Cotton Fest will be held on September 16th and start with a parade and vendor fair at the County Park. There will be more than 50 vendors, live entertainment and a barbeque cook-off. The night ends with a dance on Main Street at 7:30 p.m. Organizers say it’s not just for Idalou folks, but also those who want to see what the town is all about.

This year’s theme is ‘On Fire for Idalou, Honoring Hometown Heroes’. Organizers say they want to give thanks to the first responders of Idalou.

“They do so much for our community. Any time I ask them to do anything they are on board. These guys have full time jobs and they’re still willing to come out on the weekends and late nights and do a lot of us,” Brendi Price said. “We’re going to honor our volunteer fire department as well as our police department and we’re so blessed to have EMS here in Idalou.”

The Idalou Cotton Fest Committee also organizes a Christmas time event call ‘Light Up Idalou’ also held at the County Park.

Idalou ISD

Many consider it the hub of activity and life in Idalou — the school district. Idalou ISD educates about 1,000 students and is a big part of why people choose to live in Idalou. Students are utilizing a campus that received major improvements back in 2010 from a bond. It’s also seen recent improvements to areas like the football field and stadium. Superintendent Robert Gibson says academically, end-of-course exam results show high achievement in a variety of subjects.

Some of those students are enjoying new course opportunities through career and technical education programs. Idalou has partnered with Slaton for a cosmetology course. It has also created a full-time position for a teacher in the patient care technician program.

“I think at Idalou ISD you get a first class education both in and out of the classroom in the courses we offer, the teachers that we have and the students that are in our buildings,” Gibson said. “They make this place what it is and that’s great.”

This will also be Idalou’s first year for the state’s Teacher Incentive Allotment, an opportunity for teachers to earn more.

Idalou Farmer’s Market

The Idalou Farmer’s Market is in the midst of its third season, taking over a portion of the downtown area a few times a month. Every second and fourth Saturday through September you’ll find vendors at 2nd and Main Street from 10 in the morning to 1 in the afternoon.

Kelsey McGee started the market. She says it was selfishly to have a place to sell her produce. Now, it’s grown each year and includes goods of all kinds.

“It’s fun to get out on a Saturday morning and come see what all is here and visit with your friends and visit with strangers and get to know people,” McGee said. “It’s all about the relationships with people we know or people we don’t know. It’s really about building relationships among our community.”

McGee says the City of Idalou has been a big support of the market, providing resources and the space.

Award-winning winery Adelphos Cellars

A few Idalou families have found success in grape growing on land just northeast of town. Near the site of the Old Town of Estacado is the vineyard for Adelphos Cellars. Adelphos means ‘brother’ in Greek and it’s a nod to the family venture into wine making. While the Irwin and Conklin families have grown grapes for many years, it was in 2018 when they decided to make their own wine, bottle and package it for consumers.

“This is a really unique place in the globe. The only other comparable place, really, in the world is Mendoza, Argentina, which is known for its wine,” Garrett Irwin said. “Because we have such a high altitude above sea level, which gives us cool nights, but being obviously in still in Texas, and the hot summers that we’re prone to have. It really is very conducive to growing high quality wine grapes.”

Adelphos Cellar wines have had recognition in places like Texas Monthly to Lubbock Uncorked. And now they plan to go for space a little bigger on south Indiana in Lubbock.

