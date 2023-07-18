From El Salvador to Olton, family means everything at Laura’s Restaurant & Pupuseria

OLTON, Texas (KCBD) - At Laura’s Restaurant & Pupuseria in Olton, one will find a bit of El Salvador. The Arriola family has owned and operated the restaurant since 2015, giving them the opportunity to share their culture and allowing them time together as a family.

“We came without knowing anything,” Laura said. “It was like everything was new because we didn’t have an idea how it would look, we just heard from him. But my goal was to have time for them and to build a family here. Since then we’ve just started from scratch here again.”

Laura Ariolla said it was in 2005 when she and her husband moved to Olton from Los Angeles. They had lived there since the 1990s when they immigrated from El Salvador. But, after starting a family, she wanted to leave the expensive and hectic lifestyle on the west coast. That’s when she heard from her cousin who lived in Olton.

“He called me one day and talked about Olton, that a house was not that expensive and life was more calm and for kids it was much better,” Laura said. “I was like, okay, I’m in. I want to move.”

Laura says she has had the opportunity to be with her kids as they grow up. Her husband found success in the trucking industry and they found the property on Highway 70 to open a restaurant.

“It’s a lot of work,” Laura said. “You have to be patient. There are so many things and challenges that you face but I’m so thankful for the community. They have supported us a lot. I’m so thankful because we can have time for the kids and at the same time have a business here. I feel that it’s a blessing. We’re so happy for that.”

Karla, the oldest of the Ariolla’s children, said it is an honor to have their parents sacrifice so much for their well-being.

“It was kind of a wild journey to go from having a stay-at-home mom to having a mom that owns her own business, and is putting our culture into a community that isn’t familiar with it,” Karla said. “It was a little scary but it was amazing to see how loving and accepting Olton was of our culture and just accepting of our family and how supportive they’ve been.”

To find out more about Laura’s Restaurant, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.