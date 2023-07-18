Medically Speaking
Fire crews respond to blaze near 34th and Dowden

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire near 34th Street and Dowden Rd.

The fire was first reported around 9:15 p.m. on Monday in the 8900 block of CR 6835. Multiple area fire departments, including crews from West Carlisle, Wolfforth, Woodrow and Shallowater, have responded to the blaze.

No injuries have been reported and officials stated the building appeared to have been empty when it caught fire.

People are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story; please, check back later for updates.

