Fire crews responding to structure fire in south Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Crews with Lubbock Fire Rescue are responding to a structure fire in south Lubbock.

The call came in around 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday. Emergency crews responded to the area of the 1700 block of 90th Street for reports of a building on fire.

People are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story; please, check back later for updates.

