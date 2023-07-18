Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

FIRST ALERT: Extreme South Plains Heat

By Steve Divine
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today will be hotter than yesterday. Highs at most locations will be about five degrees greater than yesterday. I expect Lubbock to set a record for the date.

Today and tomorrow are designated as First Alert Weather Days (FAWD) due to the dangerous heat. In the afternoon and early evening heat there is an increased risk of heat-related illness. Below I’ve included a graphic with the symptoms of Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke (a serious condition requiring immediate medical attention).

Dangerous heat in the KCBD viewing area this afternoon and early evening. Highs will be about...
Dangerous heat in the KCBD viewing area this afternoon and early evening. Highs will be about five degrees hotter than yesterday.(KCBD First Alert)

Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures from 104 to 109 degrees are expected across the South Plains and West Texas. Otherwise this afternoon will be sunny and somewhat windy. Lubbock’s July 18 record high is 104°, set just last year.

A HEAT ADVISORY (orange highlight on map) is in effect for the entire KCBD viewing area until 9 PM CDT today.

A HEAT ADVISORY (orange highlight on map) is in effect for the entire KCBD viewing area until 9...
A HEAT ADVISORY (orange highlight on map) is in effect for the entire KCBD viewing area until 9 PM CDT today. Excessive Heat Warnings are shown in magenta.(KCBD First Alert)

Tomorrow, too, will be extremely hot. Also sunny and quite breezy. My forecast high for Lubbock is 106°. Lubbock’s July 19 record high is 108°, set in 1936.

The South Plains area will remain dangerously hot Thursday with triple-digit highs across much of the viewing area.

Data continues to indicate a slight dip in temperatures Friday and this weekend. Instead of highs above 100, temperatures will peak in the 90s. The not-as-hot pattern may be accompanied by spotty showers and thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday morning and again late Saturday into early Sunday morning.

Signs of Heat Illness
Signs of Heat Illness(KCBD)

The searing heat will return next week. Highs at 100 and above are likely Monday through Thursday. Rain chances will be slim to none during that time.

Continue to be weather aware and continue to practice heat safety.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cornelius Aaron Williams, 32, of Abilene
Abilene man receives life sentence for continuous sexual abuse of child in Lubbock
This event takes place monthly on designated Tuesdays in the northeast corner of the Civic...
City cancels ‘Food Truck Alley’ due to extreme heat expected Tuesday
1 person is seriously injured after a crash in North Lubbock
Driver dies after North Lubbock crash
West Lubbock County structure fire
Fire crews respond to blaze near 34th and Dowden
On Daybreak Today
Monday morning top stories: Woman killed in North Lubbock crash

Latest News

Daybreak Today Weather - Tuesday, July 18
Heat Alerts
First Alert Weather Days Tuesday, Wednesday
KCBD News at 10 Weather - Monday, July 17
Community Coverage Forecast at 6 in Olton - Monday, July 17