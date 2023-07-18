Former Olton business owner reflects on work as world’s largest canna lily supplier

OLTON, Texas (KCBD) - Trivia question: Olton was once the biggest supplier in the world for what product?

The answer is: canna lilies

It started with two long-time friends who graduated from high school together in 1958.

Dewey Hukill and Royce McFadden both grew up in farming families.

But later, they developed a partnership growing a crop that was unlike any other in this region. They discovered the sand hills around Olton were perfect for growing canna lilies.

Their business, called Pride of the Plains Bulb Farm, produced many jobs and, eventually, a sea of flowers.

They started with about 400 acres of cannas. Later, they added about 300 acres of irises.

“The color was just breathtaking. When they were blooming along the highway, people would stop and take pictures,” Dewey Hukill described. “We were the largest suppliers of Cannas in the world. Royce and I are proud of that. We grew them about up to 22 years.”

The business was shut down in 2007, but the pictures still tell the story.

Watch this story from our Community Coverage to see how the town of Olton earned a beautiful spot on the map for more than two decades when it was considered the greatest supplier of canna lilies in the world.

