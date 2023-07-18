Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Former Olton business owner reflects on work as world’s largest canna lily supplier

By Karin McCay
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLTON, Texas (KCBD) - Trivia question: Olton was once the biggest supplier in the world for what product?

The answer is: canna lilies

It started with two long-time friends who graduated from high school together in 1958.

Dewey Hukill and Royce McFadden both grew up in farming families.

But later, they developed a partnership growing a crop that was unlike any other in this region. They discovered the sand hills around Olton were perfect for growing canna lilies.

Their business, called Pride of the Plains Bulb Farm, produced many jobs and, eventually, a sea of flowers.

They started with about 400 acres of cannas. Later, they added about 300 acres of irises.

“The color was just breathtaking. When they were blooming along the highway, people would stop and take pictures,” Dewey Hukill described. “We were the largest suppliers of Cannas in the world. Royce and I are proud of that. We grew them about up to 22 years.”

The business was shut down in 2007, but the pictures still tell the story.

Watch this story from our Community Coverage to see how the town of Olton earned a beautiful spot on the map for more than two decades when it was considered the greatest supplier of canna lilies in the world.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person is seriously injured after a crash in North Lubbock
Driver dies after North Lubbock crash
Texas police say a man who was reportedly attacking women in a hotel room was shot and killed.
Police: Man shoots, kills attacker after hearing women screaming for help in hotel room
Watch includes Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Floyd, Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Parmer,...
Lubbock included in Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 4 a.m.
Texas workers found a teen's lost ring containing her father's ashes.
City workers dig through tons of trash to reunite teen with irreplaceable ring
The Klondike Cougars went 8-4 last season and are ready to make another run under Head Coach...
Pigskin Preview: Klondike Cougars

Latest News

Our first stop on our 2023 Live Community Coverage Tour we’re broadcasting from Pavilion Park...
Community Coverage: A look at the history of Olton and its small-town success
Former Olton business owner reflects on work as world's largest canna lily supplier
LCCT: Former Olton business owner reflects on work as world's largest canna lily supplier
LCCT: Olton 6-year-old fighting cancer and staying positive with with community support
Olton family fights cancer with overwhelming support
LCCT: Olton 6-year-old fighting cancer and staying positive with with community support
LCCT: Olton 6-year-old fighting cancer and staying positive with with community support