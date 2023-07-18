Idalou Beacon newspaper shines a light on community for nearly 70 years

IDALOU, Texas (KCBD) - Jona Janet has owned the Idalou Beacon newspaper since 2003, carrying on a longtime tradition of covering the town of Idalou.

“The Idalou Beacon has been publishing for 68 consecutive years,” Janet said. “To me, that’s huge. I’ve only been involved in 21 of them but the fact that a local newspaper has been publishing for that long is pretty outstanding.”

Newspaper publishing goes back even further in Janet’s family.

“When I was growing up, my parents owned the newspaper in Tahoka and my father currently owns the newspaper, Crosby County News,” Janet said.

Her father helped her obtain the Idalou Beacon, and Janet quickly learned Idalou was not only a community she wanted to cover, but a place she would also want to live.

“The thing I love about this community is that we are a village,” Janet said. “I help raise their children. They helped me raise mine. It’s beautiful.”

The Idalou Beacon is published weekly. Janet stays true to the printed newspaper and doesn’t have a website.

“We want to feature our kids, our community, our police force, our mayor, our school,” Janet said. “You’re not going to open up another newspaper and find anything about the Idalou school board but if you open mine, you will.”

You can subscribe to the Idalou Beacon or find it at Thriftway, the grocery store, in Idalou.

