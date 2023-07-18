Idalou families turn brotherhood into award-winning Adelphos Cellars

IDALOU, Texas (KCBD) - Its name is Greek for “brother,” a nod to how Adelphos Cellars came about just a few years ago northeast of Idalou. Since they started making wine, in addition to growing grapes, the Irwin and Conklin families have found much success and now prepare to expand their operation into Lubbock.

“We planted our vineyard in 2006,” Garrett Irwin said. “We sold grapes for a long time but it got to the point where we thought keeping things local here, making wine here, just made more sense. So, in 2018, we applied to get our permit to make wine and sell wine.”

That 20-acre vineyard of about 25,000 vines is near the site of the old town of Estacado. Irwin said this area of Texas is comparable to Mendoza, Argentina, when it comes to growing grapes and making wine.

“We have such a high altitude above sea level, which gives us cool nights, but being obviously still in Texas, and the hot summers that we’re prone to have, it really is very conducive to growing high quality wine grapes,” Irwin said. “The legend is that really it got started in the 70s here, but it goes way farther back. Early settlers in this area, in the 1800s even, had planted grapes.”

With the help of longtime winemaker Manuel Lechuga, Adelphos Cellars has found success with its wines, including recognition in Texas Monthly and Lubbock Uncorked. Now, the plan is to open a bigger operation in south Lubbock.

“We hope to be having a physical brick and mortar tasting room before long, but until then, production is going on a pace out here where we’re making wine, and packaging, bottling everything out here on our own,” Irwin said. “We’re just excited for all the opportunities to get it in front of more people.”

Along with the climate of the area, Irwin credits Idalou with bringing about Adelphos Cellars.

“Idalou has been a huge support in what we’re doing, even before we had the winery,” Irwin said. “Friends would come out and help us pick grapes. Definitely, we are Idalou born and bred.”

