Idalou ‘wanted this to work,’ says new owner of apple orchard

IDALOU, Texas (KCBD) - East of town, a family is working to provide more local produce to Idalou. It is a new venture, in a familiar spot.

Part of the plan is to get an idea of what it takes to get that produce out to the public. The new owners of Idalou Harvest say setting up shop in Idalou made the process easier than they could have imaged.

“I have never seen a place that wanted this to work so bad,” Connie Williams, co-owner of Idalou Harvest, said.

Idalou Harvest hours: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday - Saturday

Idalou Harvest farmers market: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

She comes from a long line of apple growers and moved an hour-and-a-half from Farwell, a few years ago.

“It was ridiculous to move 55 acres of fruit two hours up in hot trucks to Farwell to pack it. So we sold that facility,” Williams said. “So, there’s not a tree out here that is older than six years old. It has been a complete regeneration from the old 35-year-old trees that were here.”

By regeneration, she means adding more than just the orchard-only space locals were used to.

Now, they are growing fruits and vegetables to can, will soon bring in cherry trees and are currently in the middle of a peach-growing season.

The family even brought in the help of Linda Mann, from Crosbyton to add about 1,500 tomato plants.

“We got together one day and they asked me to sell my greenhouses to them and we did,” Mann said. “And I got to come along with the package.”

Now, Mann and the Williams family work to give tours on the weekdays and open up a farmers’ market every Saturday.

“You can see parts of the crops, you can go in my greenhouse and we can take a little tour around,” Mann said.

Though federal regulations prohibit people from coming in and picking like they used to, they hope that will not discourage anyone from coming by.

But, if you ask Mann, there is one important reason to swing by and buy.

“Get to know your farmer. You can come out to Idalou Harvest and you can see everything being grown with your own eyes,” Mann said.

That may even provide the opportunity for the Williams family to give a proper thank you.

“I’ve never experienced it in my 31 years in retail and I just love the people down here,” Williams said.

