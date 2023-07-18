KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Cocoa

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Cocoa, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a two-year-old pit bull mix.

Cocoa is sweet, quiet and would be an amazing best friend for anyone. She likes going on walks and meeting new people, but she would rather hang out inside with you. Cocoa is up to date on all her shots, is fixed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

