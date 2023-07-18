Lubbock man indicted on murder charge accused of shooting and killing his grandfather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man, who admitted to shooting his grandfather last month, has been indicted on a murder charge.

28-year-old Isaac Morado was arrested June 14, accused of shooting and killing his grandfather in West Lubbock.

Officers were called to reports of a possible dead body near 39th Dr. and Belmont Ave. where they found 83-year-old Gilbert Morado in the home with a gunshot wound to his back.

PREVIOUS STORY: Lubbock man admits to shooting grandfather in the back

He was taken to UMC with serious injuries where he later died.

Isaac remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

