Lubbock man indicted on murder charge accused of shooting and killing his grandfather

28-year-old Isaac Morado has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in West Lubbock.
28-year-old Isaac Morado has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in West Lubbock.(Lubbock Co. Detention Center)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man, who admitted to shooting his grandfather last month, has been indicted on a murder charge.

28-year-old Isaac Morado was arrested June 14, accused of shooting and killing his grandfather in West Lubbock.

Officers were called to reports of a possible dead body near 39th Dr. and Belmont Ave. where they found 83-year-old Gilbert Morado in the home with a gunshot wound to his back.

PREVIOUS STORY: Lubbock man admits to shooting grandfather in the back

He was taken to UMC with serious injuries where he later died.

Isaac remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

