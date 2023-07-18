Lubbock police investigating shooting that left two injured near 19th and Ave. A
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in Central Lubbock Tuesday morning.
Just before 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call near 19th Street and Ave. A.
According to police, one person was taken to the hospital by private vehicle with minor injuries and a second person is hospitalized with moderate injuries.
This is a developing story; check back for updates
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.