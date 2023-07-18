Nature finds lasting meaning at Woods of the Plains in Olton

OLTON, Texas (KCBD) - What started out as a little woodworking has turned into a thriving business on Main Street in Olton for Royce McFadden. Woods of the Plains has just about anything you can think of fashioned out of just about any type of wood, and it is all done locally.

“A lot of people ask me how I got here, and I’d say accidentally,” McFadden said.

The retired farmer said he started making a few things out of wood, including tables, and planned to put them on display inside a building in his backyard. That was until he found some space on Main Street. He cut the ribbon on his new business about three years ago.

“You could be in a store selling stuff and it’s a full-time job,” McFadden said. “But, when you got to make it and then sell it, it’s a double job. There’s no loafing.”

Luckily, he found Cynthia Betz and her husband Roland. The two have now taken on much of the business, including the woodworking from start to finish, the milling to the bookkeeping. Their daughter Lauren has also joined them at Woods of the Plains.

“In my opinion, it’s Godsent all the way around,” McFadden said.

At age 83, it has meant a lot to McFadden for the work to carry on with the Betz family. But, he is not done with finding new things to do with wood. He now hopes to make larger frames for photographs.

“I’ve been doing photography for a good while,” McFadden said. “I love to do landscapes and I have made a lot of pictures with picture frames, custom wood frames, probably the largest I made is 36 by 48. But, I hear that there’s places, homes, that need bigger pictures.”

He has a few of those large photos on display at Woods of the Plains and he invites you to come see them.

“We can get them on aluminum, we can get him on canvas or other regular media, anything they want,” McFadden said. “I’m looking forward to getting started doing more of that.”

McFadden said he would like to see some special shopping days when folks from the Lubbock or Amarillo areas could hop on a bus to Olton and spend time learning about and visiting the local shops.

