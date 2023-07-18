Olton family fights cancer with overwhelming support

OLTON, Texas (KCBD) - Kalani Guerrero is a typical 6-year-old. She’s proud of a missing tooth on top and curious about one that is loose on the bottom. However, unlike most kids, she has cancer.

For most of her kindergarten days last year, she was absent, because she was undergoing chemotherapy. Her parents, Tommy and Ivone say the support they have received in Olton through fundraisers and donations has been great medicine for the whole family.

“We still have a long road ahead of us and we still have people messaging us every day making sure if we need anything,” Tommy said. “She still has cancer but they’re going through the process to make sure they have cleared it out. Completely eliminated everything.”

Her last treatment is scheduled to be June 20, 2024. “That’s when she’ll ring the bell,” Ivone added.

For more on this sweet family and their cancer journey with the help and support of teachers and others in Olton, watch the above video. We included it in our Community Coverage tour. According to the Guerreros, Olton is a family of about 2 thousand people, exactly what it says on the population sign.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.