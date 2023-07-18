Community Coverage Tour
Record breaking temperatures today, First Alert Weather Day tomorrow

By Shania Jackson
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In 2022 the record high for July 18th was set at 104° here in Lubbock. Today that record was broken for this date at 106° around 3:00 p.m.

Tonight will be mostly clear with temperatures in the mid-70s. It will be breezy as south winds will be around 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

The First Alert Forecast Team has designated Wednesday as another First Alert weather Day due to extremely hot conditions. However, it will be cooler Wednesday than it was today but still hot.

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(KCBD)

High temperatures will range from 102° to 110° across the area. It will be around 105° in Lubbock with sunny skies. South winds will be breezy, around 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Highs
Highs(KCBD)

Wednesday evening will be mostly clear then become mostly cloudy. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-70s, with south winds around 15 to 20 mph.

Thursday will be cooler with high temperatures in the upper 90s. Partly cloudy conditions are expected throughout the day with south winds around 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy too. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 70s, with south winds around 10 to 15 mph.

