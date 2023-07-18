Tuesday morning top stories: Fire damages building in West Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Fire damages building in West Lubbock County

A fire damaged a building in the Inler Business Park near Dowden Road and CR 6835 last night

Crews from Carlisle, Wolfforth, Woodrow and Shallowater helped extinguish the fire

X-FAB expansion under Chips for America Act

Senator John Cornyn announced the expansion of X-FAB Texas, in North Lubbock, as part of the Chips for America Act

X-FAB says the $200 million expansion will create more than 100 jobs and double its production capacity

KCBD’s Live Community Coverage makes second stop in Idalou

KCBD will be live broadcasting from the County Park in Idalou at 5 and 6 o’clock

We’re looking into the new and improved Idalou Harvest, the Farmer’s Market and Adelpho’s Cellars

