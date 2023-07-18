Medically Speaking
Tuesday morning top stories: Fire damages building in West Lubbock County

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Fire damages building in West Lubbock County

  • A fire damaged a building in the Inler Business Park near Dowden Road and CR 6835 last night
  • Crews from Carlisle, Wolfforth, Woodrow and Shallowater helped extinguish the fire
  • Details here:

X-FAB expansion under Chips for America Act

  • Senator John Cornyn announced the expansion of X-FAB Texas, in North Lubbock, as part of the Chips for America Act
  • X-FAB says the $200 million expansion will create more than 100 jobs and double its production capacity
  • Read more here:

KCBD’s Live Community Coverage makes second stop in Idalou

  • KCBD will be live broadcasting from the County Park in Idalou at 5 and 6 o’clock
  • We’re looking into the new and improved Idalou Harvest, the Farmer’s Market and Adelpho’s Cellars
  • Find tour schedule and town stories here

