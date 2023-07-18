Community Coverage Tour
UMC to host free prenatal health & resource fair

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Join UMC for a free prenatal health & resource fair Saturday, July 22 at the Hodges Community Center from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The event, organized by Lubbock Christian MSN students, will offer a variety of resources for new and expecting mothers.

Enter for a drawing for a chance to win a new car seat.

More information can be found below:

