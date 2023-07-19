30 million pounds of cucumbers grown for Best Maid each year in Hale Center area

HALE CENTER, Texas (KCBD) - While cucumbers may be common in the garden of a South Plains resident, the Hale Center area is the largest source of cucumbers for Best Maid Pickles out of Fort Worth.

“It is kind of funny,” Field Manager Stephen Goetz said. “You’ll go around, go to a business and go places in town and people ask you what you do and and they’re surprised to learn that we grow cucumbers here in West Texas. It’s a fairly large crop. This would be the largest growing area in the state of Texas.”

Goetz said Best Maid has sourced the Hale Center area for about 50 years.

“We work with a lot of the local businesses and people in Hale Center and surrounding areas,” Goetz said. “We’ve got about 15 growers that we work with every year in the area and grow about 30 million pounds of cucumbers every year for Best Maid Pickles.”

July is a busy time when they’re in the midst of harvesting those cucumbers after a quick growing season. Planting begins at the end of May.

“We’re bringing them to our grading facility, sizing them and getting them cleaned up and ready to go to Fort Worth,” Goetz said. “Once they get to Fort Worth, we’re either going to ferment them, hold them in our storage facility there, or we take them straight to processing. We’ll chop them up, get them put in a jar, get them flavored and get them sent out to the stores.”

Goetz said the South Plains is a good area to grow cucumbers and it’s not just because of the climate. It’s also because of the teamwork.

“We’ve got cool nights, warm days, a lot of sunshine,” Goetz said. “We don’t have a lot of disease pressure here. You know, great people helps a lot. All those things together make it a great area for us.”

