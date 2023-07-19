The Basketball Tournament: Air Raiders boosting Lubbock economy with return to United Supermarkets Arena

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech fans will have the opportunity to cheer on some of their favorite former Red Raiders at United Supermarket Arena.

Lubbock is hosting regional play for The Basketball Tournament this year, the first Texas city to do so for the competition. The tournament is expected to bring thousands of spectators to Lubbock, and have an economic impact of millions of dollars.

Head Coach Jason Staudt said he and the team are excited about the opportunity to play with home court advantage.

“We’re looking forward to playing and bringing all these guys back and playing in front of the home crowd,” Staudt said.

The Basketball Tournament tips off July 19th.

The Air Raiders are the number one seed in their bracket. The team is made up of former Red Raider basketball players, and is one of eight teams expected to bring in a big crowd.

“There’s a lot of people excited about this,” Staudt said. “With eight teams here its a big deal right, eight teams traveling here, the games on espn+ so this is a big deal.”

According to the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance The Basketball Tournament is expected to bring more than $2 million to the Hub City economy and attract and estimated 15,000 fans, athletes and staff to the area.

Former Red Raider Matt Mooney says that’s expected considering the atmosphere created in Lubbock.

“Texas Tech I think is the best,” Mooney said. “It’s up there probably top-ten in college basketball the way this place has embraced basketball and showed up on a nightly basis the last couple of years.”

Mooney was a key player in the Red Raiders 2019 National Championship run. He’s one of six player from that season who will take the court for the Air Raiders.

Another, is Tariq Owens, who says he is ready to put on a show in Lubbock like he and the team did years ago.

“It’s definitely special getting to go out there and grind and play together again, sweat together again,” Owens said. “We’ve always stayed in contact over the years since the final four so now to be able to lace up together again is going to be fun.

The Air Raiders take the court Against the Purple Hearts at 8 p.m July 19th. Tickets are still on sale.

