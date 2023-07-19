Community Coverage: Hale Center rich in farm and ranch history

HALE CENTER, Texas (KCBD) - Our third stop on our 2023 Live Community Coverage Tour we’re in Hale Center about 40 miles north of Lubbock off I-27. We’re halfway through our tour around the South Plains broadcasting from City Park.

History of Hale Center

Hale Center’s beginning goes back to about 1891 about a mile northwest in a place called Hale City. That’s around the same time a site called New Epworth was established by Horatio Graves. Drought forced it to be abandoned in 1893. Its residents and those of Hale City then founded Hale Center.

Today the population of Hale Center is a little more than 2,000 people. W.H. Johnson has been the mayor for eight years and says he grew up here, now joining other younger generations in giving back to their hometown. He invites others to come and see what life here is all about.

“It’s a great place to come, small community, we all know one another. It’s a great thing to come see it, come around and ask questions,” Mayor Johnson said. “If they would love to come, we can find someone to walk around or drive around and site see and get them to understand how the community really works.”

Hale County Farm and Ranch Museum

One attraction is the Hale County Farm and Ranch Museum south of town. It’s hard to miss since it includes the old Santa Fe Railway Depot from 1911 and a 1907 farmhouse. Plus, there are several buildings full of antiques, much of it old farm and ranch equipment ranging from horse and mule-drawn tools to other restored machines.

The museum came about in 1980 when a group of famers took their old equipment and put it in one place to show future generations how it was done.

“Several of them are our uncles and fathers and things like that,” Tommy Louthan, with the museum, said. “We just want to honor them and we think it’s important because there are less and less kids that come through here each year that know about farming and I think it’s important to give them an opportunity to see it.”

Right now, museum visits are by appointment. But the museum will have its annual open house on Labor Day.

Caudle Park

East of the Interstate and in the northern part of the city is another recreational area for folks, Caudle Park. The park was donated to the city in 1968 by Elmo Caudle. In 2017, the applied for its first grant with Texas Parks & Wildlife and was awarded funding for things like the walking trail, picnic areas and the bridges. Hale Center was about to host several events at the parking, including family trout days. The next year another grant and anonymous donation from a Hale Center family allowed the addition of bathrooms and playground equipment.

“We want people in our community to enjoy just being here and having things to do here in town, especially the youth were they are not just sitting in the house. They can get out, they can enjoy, they can invite friends, their church groups, friends and family and just come out and have a good time,” Wendy Baker and Johnny Ruiz Jr., both with the Hale Center Beautification Association, said.

The family who made the donation wanted to remain anonymous but did say they wanted to bless the city with what was provided to them by the Lord.

Paw Pals

A Hale Center non-profit is making itself known across the country. Paw Pals started in 2016 with the goal of helping overpopulated animal shelters and cutting the rates of euthanizations. The non-profit takes dogs from overcrowded shelters in surrounding areas, like Lubbock, and has them fully vetted before finding a loving home.

Paw Pals Director Alexis Atwood says it wasn’t until the organization partnered with Project Freedom Ride that it was able to make an even bigger impact.

“So with Project Free Ride and being about to transport our dogs to the Pacific Northwest and northeastern states where they don’t have the type of issues we do with overpopulation, it’s been amazing because we can help move dogs out of this area,” Atwood said.

The two organizations have helped almost 6,000 dogs since partnering in 2018.

Best Maid Pickles

Best Maid Pickles out of Forth Worth gets millions of pounds of its cucumbers from right here in the Hale Center Area. Right now, the producers are in the midst of harvest after about a 45-day growing season. They’re sized and cleaned up to be shipped to Forth Worth. This partnership with West Texas has been ongoing for about a half a century.

“It’s a great area for cotton, corn, milo, but it’s also a great area for cucumbers as well. And, you know, Best Maid has had relationships here for about 50 years and has had a really great experience and a long experience working with the growers in the area and putting a crop together every year,” Stephen Goetz, field manager with Best Maid, said.

Best Maid contracts around 3,000 acres from about 15 local growers to produce about 30 million pounds of cucumbers each year.

Stockings for Soldiers

It may be July, but one group is getting ready for Christmas with the help of folks in Hale Center. The Stockings Project is out of Lubbock but has, for many years, received assistance from folks in Hale County.

Since 2007, the project has stuffed handmade stockings to be sent to military members overseas. It’s gone from 3,000 stockings for Kunsan Air Force Base in South Korea to expanding to other bases around the globe, about 50,000 in total over the past 17 years. The Stockings Project Organizers say Hale Center has some great stocking patriots.

“They’ve just supported the project very intensely through the years. Their elementary school in Hale Center has made Christmas cards and the people overseas love the Christmas cards from children. They’re always very fun to read,” Dona Nussbaum, with Stockings Project, said.

Anyone of any age can help or be a Stocking Patriot. If you can’t sew, you can cut, create cards or donate. The Stockings Project operates out of Lubbock Impact on 34th Street and Boston Ave.

