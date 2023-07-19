FAWD- Extreme Heat

Community Coverage Tour
By Collin Mertz
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The heat is on in Lubbock again along with much of the southern continental US, with triple digit temps bringing heat advisories and warnings for millions of Americans.

Heat Advisories and Warnings
Heat Advisories and Warnings(KCBD)

Highs today soar to the mid 100′s, with a high of about 106 expected here in Lubbock. Mostly clear skies means lots of daytime heating, and breezy SW winds keep warm, dry air flowing at the surface, further aiding excessive warming.

High Temps
High Temps(KCBD)
Heat Safety Tips
Heat Safety Tips(KCBD)

Thankfully, temps pull back slightly each day, dropping to low 100s Thursday, mid 90s Friday, and low 90s Saturday. Some slight rain chances Friday and Saturday, before temps begin to rise again. By Sunday, highs are back to the upper 90s, and the next work week begins with triple digits.

Highs and Rain Chances
Highs and Rain Chances(KCBD)

