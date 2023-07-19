Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Free new roof complete for 73-year-old woman who worked on own repairs

Sharon Harris, 73, and her husband got a new roof after a local roofing company heard Harris was fixing shingles by herself. (Source: WDBJ)
By Makayla Shelton and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) – When 73-year-old Sharon Harris felt water dripping on her arm while she was sitting in her living room, she repaired her roof herself because she couldn’t afford to hire someone to fix it.

A roofing company in the area heard about her story and offered to give her a new roof at no charge – saving Harris a total of $9,700.

The general manager for Cenvar Roofing said Harris did a great job with her repairs on the roof.

“She had everything installed properly,” Collin Murphy said. “She said it took her days of going up there, throwing up two shingles at a time, and then walking herself up the ladder with her hammer going for it. It’s just an inspirational story of someone who went for it on her own and put on her own roof, which is incredible.”

A roofing crew from Cenvar Roofing completed the new roof for Harris Monday.

They are also going to replace her gutters.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Lubbock police investigating shooting that left two injured near 19th and Ave. A
Lubbock Fire Rescue Logo (Source: KCBD Video)
2 cats, 1 dog rescued from south Lubbock mobile home fire
28-year-old Isaac Morado has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in West Lubbock.
Lubbock man indicted on murder charge accused of shooting and killing his grandfather
Former Olton business owner reflects on work as world's largest canna lily supplier
Former Olton business owner reflects on work as world’s largest canna lily supplier
Rejino Barbeque
Small-town success: Rejino Barbeque bringing customers from across Texas

Latest News

Police said it happened at a family pool party on July 9. (WXYZ, STERLING HEIGHTS POLICE...
GRAPHIC: Officer saves toddler found unresponsive in pool
Trump reacts to letter telling him he's under investigation
An attempted robbery at Holyoke Mall almost left one jewelry store without one of its priciest...
WATCH: Jewelry store owner chases down attempted robber
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
Biden’s White House is taking on corporate mergers, landlord junk fees and food prices