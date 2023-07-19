Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Idalou woman with KCBD connection fights breast cancer

By Karin McCay
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IDALOU, Texas (KCBD) - Even though Renee Wilbanks is a longtime resident of Idalou and 20 year employee at Idalou City Hall, this story begins in Lubbock.

She slipped away from her job as Idalou’s city secretary to walk down the long halls at University Medical Center. It was time for her mammogram.

However, it was not just any mammogram. It was one that would decide if she could call herself a five-year cancer survivor.

She took the good news back to her co-workers with some familiar advice: when a mammogram is due, it should not be ignored.

This is the story of her unusual family history, her journey to ring the bell to mark the end of cancer treatment and the photographer who was with her all the way to document her cancer fight.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Lubbock police investigating shooting that left two injured near 19th and Ave. A
Cornelius Aaron Williams, 32, of Abilene
Abilene man receives life sentence for continuous sexual abuse of child in Lubbock
Lubbock Fire Rescue Logo (Source: KCBD Video)
2 cats, 1 dog rescued from south Lubbock mobile home fire
West Lubbock County structure fire
Fire crews respond to blaze near 34th and Dowden
28-year-old Isaac Morado has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in West Lubbock.
Lubbock man indicted on murder charge accused of shooting and killing his grandfather

Latest News

Idalou Woman Fights Breast Cancer with KCBD Connection
LCCT: Idalou woman celebrates 5 years cancer free
Welcome to Idalou (10 p.m.)
Community Coverage: Idalou continuing traditions and supporting small business
Adelphos Cellars in Idalou
Idalou families turn brotherhood into award-winning Adelphos Cellars
LCCT: Idalou families turn brotherhood into award-winning Adelphos Cellars