Idalou woman with KCBD connection fights breast cancer

IDALOU, Texas (KCBD) - Even though Renee Wilbanks is a longtime resident of Idalou and 20 year employee at Idalou City Hall, this story begins in Lubbock.

She slipped away from her job as Idalou’s city secretary to walk down the long halls at University Medical Center. It was time for her mammogram.

However, it was not just any mammogram. It was one that would decide if she could call herself a five-year cancer survivor.

She took the good news back to her co-workers with some familiar advice: when a mammogram is due, it should not be ignored.

This is the story of her unusual family history, her journey to ring the bell to mark the end of cancer treatment and the photographer who was with her all the way to document her cancer fight.

