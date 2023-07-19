Community Coverage Tour
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Cosby

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Cosby, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He’s a three-year-old Labrador Retriever mix who’s been at the shelter for about seven months.

Cosby loves to go on walks and he loves to go swimming. He is also very gentle and does well with meeting new people and animals. Cosby is up to date on all his shots, is fixed and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Cocoa.

