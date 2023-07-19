LFR searching for suspected arsonist near 3000 block of 38th

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Rescue Fire Marshals Office was called to an area near the 3000 Block of 38th Street on Wednesday afternoon after reports of numerous fence fires that may have been started by an arsonist.

LFR also responded to a dumpster fire near the 1700 block of 42nd which they believe may be related to these fires.

