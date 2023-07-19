Community Coverage Tour
LFR searching for suspected arsonist near 3000 block of 38th

The Lubbock Fire Rescue Fire Marshals Office was called to an area near the 3000 Block of 38th...
The Lubbock Fire Rescue Fire Marshals Office was called to an area near the 3000 Block of 38th Street on Wednesday afternoon after reports of numerous fence fires that may have been started by an arsonist.(Peyton Toups, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Rescue Fire Marshals Office was called to an area near the 3000 Block of 38th Street on Wednesday afternoon after reports of numerous fence fires that may have been started by an arsonist.

LFR also responded to a dumpster fire near the 1700 block of 42nd which they believe may be related to these fires.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are confirmed.

