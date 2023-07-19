Community Coverage Tour
Local horse rescue struggling in extreme heat

By Patricia Perry
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A local horse rescue is struggling with the consistent West Texas heat.

With temperatures above 100 degrees, the horses at Rescued Animals Second Chance are at risk of heat stroke.

Beth Nickles, the rescue’s founder, has been changing the routines to accommodate the weather. She has been feeding the 86 horses housed at the sanctuary at different times and is getting them out of the pasture at an earlier hour.

However, these changes are costing the nonprofit more money.

“As far as the rescue goes, we’re having to feed more supplements, we’re having to feed more alfalfa cubes, and the electricity bill to keep the fans running is taking a toll on our pocketbook,” Nickles said.

The horses go through more than 20 bags of feed and alfalfa every day, Nickles stated.

Financial help is always appreciated to help continue the care for these rescued horses. People can donate to the nonprofit here.

Every penny goes toward buying feed and paying veterinarian bills.

