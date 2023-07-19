Lubbock Air Raiders set to host first TBT Tournament Regional

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Air Raiders are set to host their first ever TBT Tournament Regional on Wednesday. In just their second season, the Air Raiders will become the first ever Texas team to host a TBT Regional.

The Air Raiders went 1-1 in their debut last season in the Wichita Regional where they beat the B1 Ballers 90-89, before falling to the host in the Aftershocks 70-60. Four members from the 2022 team return: Parker Hicks, DaVion Warren, Tariq Owens and Zach Smith.

DaVion Warren led the way for the Air Raiders last year, scoring 32 points against the B1 Ballers and 23 in the loss to the Aftershocks. Accompanying those returners will be Toddrick Gotcher, Kyler Edwards, Matt Mooney, John Roberson, Jordan Tolbert, Dejan Kravic and Davide Moretti. Six of those players, including the General Manager Andrew Sorrells were on the 2019 National Championship Runner-Up team as Head Coach Jason Staudt looks to guide his team to the TBT Championship game.

For those who do not follow the TBT Tournament closely, it is essentially a rendition of March Madness. It is a total of 64 teams in a single elimination bracket with a cash prize of $1,000,000 on the line. There are four nine-minute quarters, however, the ending is what many would like to refer to it as the “The Elam Ending.” At the four-minute mark in the 4th quarter, a Target Score will be set by adding 8 points to the leading team’s score and whoever reaches that Target Score first wins.

The Air Raiders will battle the Purple Hearts Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena at 8 p.m. With a win, they will play the winner of The Enchantment (New Mexico Alumni) and Austin’s Own (Texas Alumni) on Friday.

