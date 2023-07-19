Lubbock Cattle Baron’s Ball to benefit American Cancer Society

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The American Cancer Society’s 41st annual Cattle Baron’s Ball helps raise money to improve the lives of those with cancer and their families.

The event will be hosted at the V-8 Ranch on Saturday, July 29 with a VIP party starting at 6 p.m. and the ball from 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Funds raised will help bring awareness for those people in our community.

Signs of Hope can also be purchases that will line the entrance to V-8 Ranch. Each sign is $25 and will support the American Cancer Society.

Event information can be found at www.lubbockcattlebaronsball.org.

Read more about the Cattle Baron’s Ball:

The Cattle Baron’s Ball is a one-of-a-kind event featuring amazing entertainment, great food, dancing, a spectacular auction, and much more benefiting the American Cancer Society. The Lubbock ball was founded in 1983, with Linda and Jo Mayes serving as the inaugural event chairs, as a way to honor those in their fight against cancer, remember those who are no longer with us, and to raise crucial funds for cancer research.

Country music performers have entertained at the ball throughout its 41-year history, including Reba McEntire, Lee Greenwood, Clay Walker, Tracy Lawrence, Pat Green, Richie McDonald, Darryl Worley, Reckless Kelly, Wade Bowen, Cory Morrow, and Shane Smith and the Saints. The exquisite setting of the V-8 Ranch has been a treasured host location for the Lubbock ball for over 30 years thanks to the generosity of Sam Arnett III, Abby Flygare Quinn and the Honorable Brian Quinn.

More than 800 guests attend this western-themed event each year and the Lubbock Cattle Baron’s Ball has become the event of the summer supporting our vision of ending cancer as we know it, for everyone. To date, the Lubbock ball has generated over $8 million over the past 41 years and with your support, the American Cancer Society continues to save lives in West Texas by helping people get well and stay well through finding cures and fighting back against cancer.

*Please note, this event is 21 and up.

