Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Lubbock Lake Landmark celebrates half a century of continous research

By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Researchers at the Lubbock Lake Landmark are celebrating 50 years of digging up history.

Archaeologists have unearthed extinct animals and evidence of human habitation dating back as many as three million years. Dr. Eileen Johnson, the director of Lubbock Lake Landmark, spoke to KCBD about why the 300-plus acre preserve is so significant for our region.

Although Lubbock County was founded in 1876, humans have lived here for much longer. The Lubbock Lake Landmark is located in the Yellowhouse Draw. It used to be a spring thousands of years ago, where ancient animals and human tribes settled.

“The Landmark when we look at the cultural record is one of the largest known hunter and gather sites in the entire new world we are over three hundred acres in extent,” Johnson stated.

Johnson has been excavating that land for the last fifty years. Since her first dig in 1973, she and her team of researchers have discovered hundreds of ancient artifacts.

“Some that people are very familiar with are the mammoth, the ancient bison, we also have camel, horses, bears,” said Johnson.

Nearly five years ago, Johnson stated they came across their rarest find yet: an American Lion.

“There are two localities in North America where there are a fair number of the remains of the American lion. The lion that we discovered is a male and so the males could get up to 1,000 pounds so there they were strolling around the landscape of Lubbock 12,000 years ago,” Johnson said.

This week marks half a century of discoveries and research for Johnson and the Lubbock Lake Landmark team. This is quite an accomplishment that Johnson is confident will continue for years to come.

“We estimate that we have looked at no more than five percent of the record. Think about that. The riches here are such that again in my lifetime after even spending 50 years we are nowhere near exhausting the records that are here,” said Johnson.

The Lubbock Lake Landmark will be holding events all week in celebration of 50 years of research. For more information please click here.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Lubbock police investigating shooting that left two injured near 19th and Ave. A
Lubbock Fire Rescue Logo (Source: KCBD Video)
2 cats, 1 dog rescued from south Lubbock mobile home fire
Cornelius Aaron Williams, 32, of Abilene
Abilene man receives life sentence for continuous sexual abuse of child in Lubbock
28-year-old Isaac Morado has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in West Lubbock.
Lubbock man indicted on murder charge accused of shooting and killing his grandfather
West Lubbock County structure fire
Fire crews respond to blaze near 34th and Dowden

Latest News

University Health System
UMC to upgrade security system with AI technology
UMC Health Systems implementing AI security technology
Lubbock Lake Landmark celebrates 50 years of research
“It was so bad that the mess halls and such had to mix Kool-Aid and tea and Gatorade with the...
Lubbock veterans may sue Pentagon after drinking possibly toxic water during service