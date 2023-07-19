Lubbock man loses dog, 3 businesses in fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One Lubbock man is picking up the pieces after losing his livelihood and his companion.

On Monday around 10 p.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 8600 block of County Road 6835. The blaze destroyed all three of Leroy Henry’s businesses.

“I was in bed and my phone rang. It was the next-door renter over here and he said the building is on fire,” Henry said.

Henry said he jumped out of bed and rushed to his commercial shop.

“By the time I got here, the whole block was full, and the sheriff wouldn’t let me by, so it took about 15 minutes for the sheriff finally approved me to come up here,” Henry said.

He says when he finally got through the barrier, the building was engulfed. His first thought was their beloved shop dog who slept inside the store.

“I was worried about the dog and the fire department had broken the glass door in the front and they weren’t looking, so I just went in and found her and picked her up,” Henry said.

Potato, the rescue dog that Henry and other businesses had cared for, died of smoke inhalation.

“She greeted all of the customers that would come in, and she would come in with them, and we had to start making her stay outside, because if we opened a bed to show it, she wanted to jump on the bed and be funny,” Henry said.

Henry did not just lose a companion. The fire also destroyed all three of his businesses.

“Hudson Fencing is one of my partner’s fencing partners, and then Dora Moss Murphy Beds, we build them here, and also my remolding company was based out of here,” Henry said.

Henry said all they can do now is pick up the pieces.

“It was all of our tools, it was our materials and customer’s orders. We have to start all over,” Henry said.

Henry lost his livelihood in the blink of an eye and is now searching for a new shop. He said the support of the community is what is getting him through the devastation.

“All of the people that have reached out to us offering help, it is amazing when you live in Lubbock and something happens, people do come out of nowhere and offer help,” Henry said.

