Lubbock veterans may sue Pentagon after drinking possibly toxic water during service

"It was so bad that the mess halls and such had to mix Kool-Aid and tea and Gatorade with the...
“It was so bad that the mess halls and such had to mix Kool-Aid and tea and Gatorade with the water just so people could choke it down."(Jaylen Holloway)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A number of veterans in Lubbock may pursue a lawsuit against the Pentagon after consuming possible toxic water while serving in the military.

These veterans lived or worked at Camp Lejeune, a Marine Corps Base located in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

“It was so bad that the mess halls and such had to mix Kool-Aid and tea and Gatorade with the water just so people could choke it down,” Brandon Francis, a VFW-approved attorney told other veterans in Lubbock on Tuesday night. “The smell and the taste was terrible.”

Francis served in the Iraq War and now works as a judge advocate general. He works with both the U.S. government and veterans.

Those who spent time at the base between 1953 and 1987 may have been exposed to the toxic water.

According to an assessment from the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, the water in the camp was contaminated with the following chemicals:

  • Lead
  • Benzene
  • Vinyl chloride
  • Dichloroethylene
  • Trichloroethylene
  • Tetrachloroethylene

The assessment also stated people who drank the water were “at higher risks for cancer and other illnesses not related to cancer.” It also stated the exposure could cause immune system disorders and birth defects in pregnant individuals.

More information on the lawsuit can be found here.

