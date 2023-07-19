Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Massive ‘doomsday fish’ stuns deep sea divers in international waters

A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source: CNN, WANG CHENG-RU)
By Jeremy Roth, CNN
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A massive “doomsday fish” stuns deep sea divers in international waters.

Divers say they were dazzled by an enormous deep-sea oarfish recently spotted off the northeastern coast of Taiwan.

The 6-foot-long fish was found dotted with what appeared to be giant bite marks.

And if that isn’t ominous enough, the creature is known as a “messenger from the sea God’s palace.”

It has gained a reputation as being a “doomsday fish” as legend claims the oarfish appears just before natural disasters like tsunamis or earthquakes.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Lubbock police investigating shooting that left two injured near 19th and Ave. A
Lubbock Fire Rescue Logo (Source: KCBD Video)
2 cats, 1 dog rescued from south Lubbock mobile home fire
28-year-old Isaac Morado has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in West Lubbock.
Lubbock man indicted on murder charge accused of shooting and killing his grandfather
Former Olton business owner reflects on work as world's largest canna lily supplier
Former Olton business owner reflects on work as world’s largest canna lily supplier
Rejino Barbeque
Small-town success: Rejino Barbeque bringing customers from across Texas

Latest News

House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., center, joined at left...
IRS whistleblowers air claims to Congress about ‘slow-walking’ of the Hunter Biden case
The Lubbock Fire Rescue Fire Marshals Office was called to an area near the 3000 Block of 38th...
LFR searching for suspected arsonist near 3000 block of 38th
FILE - Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border, Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz....
Biden administration tells judge that its new asylum rule is not a reboot of Trump’s efforts
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Military veteran who stormed Capitol with loaded pistol is sentenced to 7 years in prison