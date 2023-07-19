Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Netflix cuts its cheapest ad-free plan in US and UK

Netflix is cutting its cheapest ad-free plan in the U.S.
Netflix is cutting its cheapest ad-free plan in the U.S.(Netflix)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Netflix is scrapping its least expensive ads-free plan for new members in the U.S. and U.K.

The basic plan, a single stream for $9.99 a month in the U.S., is no longer available for new or rejoining members.

Netflix said existing basic members can keep their plans.

The move by the streaming giant is meant to push customers to its ad-supported package, Standard with Ads.

Standard with Ads launched in November and costs $6.99 a month. It comes with an average of four minutes of unskippable ads per hour.

Netflix got rid of the basic plan in Canada last month.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Lubbock police investigating shooting that left two injured near 19th and Ave. A
Lubbock Fire Rescue Logo (Source: KCBD Video)
2 cats, 1 dog rescued from south Lubbock mobile home fire
28-year-old Isaac Morado has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in West Lubbock.
Lubbock man indicted on murder charge accused of shooting and killing his grandfather
Former Olton business owner reflects on work as world's largest canna lily supplier
Former Olton business owner reflects on work as world’s largest canna lily supplier
Rejino Barbeque
Small-town success: Rejino Barbeque bringing customers from across Texas

Latest News

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
Biden’s White House is taking on corporate mergers, landlord junk fees and food prices
FILE - UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally in downtown Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 19,...
Teamsters and UPS to resume negotiations next week as contract deadline approaches
Barricades are placed near the Unification Bridge, which leads to the Panmunjom in the...
North Korea silent on its apparent detention of a US soldier who bolted across the border
FTC announces new operation to combat telemarketing calls
FTC announces new operation to combat telemarketing calls