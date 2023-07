IDALOU, Texas (KCBD) - The Idalou Wildcats went 9-4 last season in their first year under Head Coach Clay White.

To go three rounds deep in the postseason under a first-year coach has expectations high in 2023.

Coach White spoke to Pete live on the Community Coverage Tour in Idalou about what you can expect from the Wildcats this season.

