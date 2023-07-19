St. John’s United Methodist Church presents ‘Mass Appeal’ A Play

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - St. John’s Methodist Church will host two performances of the Tony Award-winning play ‘Mass Appeal’ at 7:30 p.m. on July 22 and 29.

The play written by the late Bill C. Davis is about an older, complacent priest being challenged to a bolder faith by a young, idealistic seminarian with a past. The play explores issues about sexuality, religious abuse and faith.

Visit stjohnslubbock.org for tickets. Suggested $20 donation per ticket.

