St. John’s United Methodist Church presents ‘Mass Appeal’ A Play

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - St. John’s Methodist Church will host two performances of the Tony Award-winning play ‘Mass Appeal’ at 7:30 p.m. on July 22 and 29.

The play written by the late Bill C. Davis is about an older, complacent priest being challenged to a bolder faith by a young, idealistic seminarian with a past. The play explores issues about sexuality, religious abuse and faith.

Visit stjohnslubbock.org for tickets. Suggested $20 donation per ticket.

