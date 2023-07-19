Community Coverage Tour
Still hot Thursday, rain chances Friday

By Shania Jackson
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This evening will be mostly clear, becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Overnight temperatures will be in the low 70s with south winds around 15 to 20 mph.

Thursday will still be hot, but not as hot as the past two days. High temperatures will be near 100° across the area with mostly sunny skies. South winds will be light, around 5 to 10 mph.

Highs
Highs(KCBD)

Thursday evening will be partly cloudy becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Overnight temperatures will be in the low 70s, with south winds around 10 to 15 mph.

Friday will not be as hot with temperatures in the mid-90s. Expect mostly sunny skies with light east winds around 5 to 10 mph.

Friday evening, showers and storm chances increase. It will be partly cloudy in the afternoon and early evening hours, becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. East winds will be around 10 to 15 mph, with low temperatures in the upper 60s.

Raincast
Raincast(KCBD)

