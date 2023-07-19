Volunteers helping neighbors in need at Mission Hale Center

HALE CENTER, Texas (KCBD) - July marks 24 years of Mission Hale Center, a dream of Naomi Brown and modeled after a similar charity organization in Arlington. Volunteers at the First Baptist Church carry on the mission providing food, education, clothing and more to those in need.

At the first building or main office, Mission Hale Center provides a food pantry with the help of the South Plains Food Bank. Volunteers also offer ESL and GED courses, graduating 11 people in the past ten years. Mission Hale Center also expanded into the old post office.

Families signed up at the office receive a card, which allows them to shop for clothing, household items, books and much more each month.

Mission Hale Center also provides Christmas joy during the holidays. Volunteers call it their Christmas store.

But, it’s not just about things, Mission Hale Center can minister to those who need spiritual help.

Volunteers and donations are always welcome at Mission Hale Center. You can find the organization at the First Baptist Church or at the corner of Cleveland and Avenue G.

