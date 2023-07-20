Community Coverage Tour
Air Raiders beat Purple Hearts 83-62

By Berkeley Adams
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The TBT tournament kicked off at United Supermarkets Arena as the Air Raiders took on Purple Hearts on Wednesday night.

Lots of familiar faces shuffled into the arena from different eras of Red Raider basketball, including several players from the Final Four team in 2018.

The Air Raiders started off strong and did not let up as they took the lead throughout the game.

Matt Mooney: 27 minutes | 11 points | 1 reb | 8 assists

Tariq Owens: 24 minutes | 13 points | 9 rebs | 1 assist

John Roberson: 22 minutes | 15 points | 1 reb | 5 assists

Zach Smith: 20 minutes | 7 points | 4 rebs | 1 assist

Toddrick Gotcher: 17 minutes | 9 points | 2 rebounds | 0 assists

The Air Raiders will face New Mexico Enchantment on Friday at 8 p.m. at the United Supermarkets Arena.

The winner of the tournament will win $1,000,000.

