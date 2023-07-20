Buddy Holly Hall kicks off season finale with Hamilton

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One of the biggest and most well known Broadway musicals is here in Lubbock and they kicked off their opening night tonight at the buddy holly hall. A show you have probably already heard of, the Broadway musical that took the world by storm with a unique way of telling the history of America.

“We call it the revolution of theater, cause it impacted everything, education, politics, culture, it was such a huge storm and it still is” Regional director of marketing and sales at The Buddy Holly Hall, Holly Fields said.

It’s a theatrical story of one of our founding fathers Alexander Hamilton but what makes it special? America’s history is told through our modern way.

“Its told through a unique style of music, hip hop, jazz, rhythm and blues and Broadway its exceptional” Holly Fields said.

Fields said getting a show of this magnitude to come to our west Texas city is all thanks to the community.

“A show like Hamilton coming to Lubbock, Texas is a testament to the people here in Lubbock that are purchasing tickets, supporting shows and our subscriber base that is growing” Fields said.

She says supporting the arts is the only way to get more shows like Hamilton here in the hub city.

“And Hamilton is the biggest show that Lubbock has ever had, biggest Broadway run that we’ve ever had, and were making history ourselves right now” She said.

The best way to see Hamilton is to immerse yourself in the Broadway experience and you don’t have to go very far.

“This is a world class theater seeing a world class performance and when you’re together watching it live in theater its a different experience than for example, watching it on television”

The cast members are ready, the buddy holly hall is set up, all the moving parts coming together for a legendary show here in Lubbock.

“I don’t think Lubbock has seen anything like this here in this city and were excited to be the first”

The show will be running at the buddy holly hall until July 30th and tickets are still available, but be careful of scams and make sure you are using only these two sites.

Buddy holly hall - Hamilton tickets

Etix - Hamilton tickets

