Buffalo Meals program delivers to Buffalo Springs Lake residents

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Linda Honeycutt felt a calling to serve the people of Buffalo Springs Lake in a new way.

She recruited other volunteers at Buffalo Springs Lake Community Church for a meals program that continues to deliver to those in need.

“We started in 2010 and the original volunteers were the Buffalo Gals prayer group,” Honeycutt said. “Our first fundraiser was a garage sale and then our second one was a car show.”

Those fundraisers and the program itself have evolved over the years. It has just recently teamed up with United Supermarkets to ensure its recipients have what they need, whether it’s groceries or a warm meal.

“We are a benevolent group and that’s what we believe in doing, is taking care of each other because we love this community,” Robyn Rogers, president of the Buffalo Meals Board, said.

Rogers encourages anyone who needs help to reach out to them.

“If they’ve just got out of the hospital and they need meals for a few days, they can call us and we can get them hot meals easily,” Rogers said.

Buffalo Meals has received generous support from the people of Buffalo Springs Lake. On the day KCBD followed the group around, the Texas Twister at the Marina cooked meals for the program.

“There are so many people that will step up and help us out,” Rogers said. “We have bakers, we have restaurants that that assist us in times that we need them. It’s a great organization and we just love the people out here at this lake, and we’re just ready to serve them in any way that we can.”

Honeycutt said it’s been amazing to see how the organization has continued since her prayer was answered in 2010.

“It’s been a joy to see what the Lord has done with this community and this organization,” Honeycutt said. “There are people that will never forget it as they grow up, and hopefully will make volunteers out of them.”

To offer support or seek the assistance of Buffalo Meals, call Rogers at 806-747-2199.

