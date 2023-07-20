Community Coverage Tour
Buffalo Springs Community Garden now growing

Cilantro growing in the Buffalo Springs Community Garden.
By Patricia Perry
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BUFFALO SPRINGS LAKE, Texas (KCBD) - Something new is growing in Buffalo Springs Lake where the horse stables used to be. The idea came from residents who enjoy gardening.

Cindy Reed, who helps with the garden, said once the vision was in place residents got to planting.

“We decided let’s go for it,” Reed said. “So, we got a plot of land over here by where the horse pens used to be.”

Now, it’s blossomed into much more.

“We planted a garden, and it’s actually coming up,” Reed said. “We’re so excited.”

Reed said the Buffalo Springs Community Garden got growing this spring. They have watermelon, carrots, squash and much more. Some of the farm fresh food will be given to Buffalo Meals recipients.

“Anybody really that has a need or wants some veggies, fresh veggies,” Reed said.

Reed said she is hoping it will keep growing past the current fence line and get the farm fresh produce into everyone’s hands.

“Make it a big thing where we can even maybe have a little booth at the farmers market in Slaton,” Reed said.

To keep the garden in tip top shape and growing, Reed is asking for more residents to help with the garden. If you’re interested, you can contact her at 806-790-6282.

