Community Coverage: Buffalo Springs Lake a ‘true West Texas oasis’

BUFFALO SPRINGS, Texas (KCBD) - We are broadcasting from Buffalo Springs Lake for the first time on our 2023 Live Community Coverage Tour. The lake is just a few miles east of Lubbock off 50th Street and FM 835.

History of Buffalo Springs

The lake’s history can be traced back to 1877 and the battle of Yellow House Canyon between Comanches and Apaches and a group of American bison hunters. That same year the Causey brothers built a half dugout at Buffalo Springs, which was followed by ranchers moving to the area. In the late 1920s, the Buffalo Lakes Association was formed and a small dam was built.

Finally, in 1957, the Macmillan Dam was built and the Lubbock County Water Control and Improvement District purchased about 1,600 acres around the lake for community recreation and took control. Buffalo Springs offers everything from camping, boating, fishing and the only beaches around.

“We are a small community. We love our residents. It’s a great place and we will always have more people coming obviously for the recreation part and visiting, but moving out here too and building,” Shayna Scott, with Buffalo Springs Lake, said.

Buffalo Springs Lake prides itself on being “a true West Texas oasis.”

Village of Buffalo Springs Lake

It’s not only a place to recreate, but a place to live as well. More and more people are calling it home. Those residents have their own local government known as the Village of Buffalo Springs Lake. The Mayor and Alderman are elected at-large by the folks who live here. Village representatives say they work to address any issues facing residents and to make necessary improvements like lake life. The village feels there is a misconception about how they feel about visitors.

“People always think that we don’t want people out here,” Landon King, Alderman, “The residents want your here. We love campers and the people who come visit our lake because we feel like its our lake and having people come out and see it, it’s great.”

King says Buffalo Springs Lake is home to all kinds of people of all walks of life and they all come together to make this a great place to live and play.

V8 Ranch

A water source for Buffalo Springs Lake is the double mountain fork of the Brazos River, and it comes to the lake through the V8 Ranch. The ranch, west of the lake, is a Texas historical site owned by Abby Quinn’s family. Her grandparents purchased it in 1939 with money from their Ford dealership and the name is a nod to the Ford V8 engine.

You’ll find some of the oldest Lubbock County ranch structures and history at the ranch, but they still run cattle. And for 32 years, the ranch has hosted the American Cancer Society’s Cattle Barons Ball.

“They came to us the third year they were to have it and said if we do have at the V8 Ranch, there will never be another Cattle Barons Ball,” Quinn said. “This place was perfect because of the number of trees and shade that provided because of the protection of the Canyons around it. And it’s been a success here ever since.”

The ball is next Saturday, July 29.

Texas Parks & Wildlife at Buffalo Springs

With its easy access and consistent water level, Buffalo Springs Lake attracts lots of people looking for an outdoor escape, especially anglers. The lake provides a variety of fish to catch, thanks in part to the Texas Parks & Wildlife. The department not only helps with law enforcement efforts, but helps to maintain the ecosystem and fishing opportunities.

Game wardens say it’s easy to take part in the activity, especially for young people. Those under 17 don’t need a fishing license. But when you do obtain your license or go purchase the equipment you need to fish, you’re making it possible for more people to enjoy the outdoors.

“People that fish and buy fishing licenses and rods and reels, the sporting goods tax goes back to parks and wildlife for use to support that ecosystem,” Lt. Aaron Sims said. “Our inland fisheries take surveys of Buffalo Springs Lake. They stock it every year depending on the species, striped bass, catfish, crappie. That offers an opportunity for folks to participate in something but then it goes right back into something they enjoy.”

Texas Parks & Wildlife also supports ATV trails like the ones at Buffalo Springs Lake through the OHV decals purchases for off highway vehicles. You’re reminded to obtain it, as well as safety equipment for the ATV trails and boating. And do not enter while under the influence.

Buffalo Volunteer Fire Department

Joining game wardens, police and the sheriff’s office in keeping the lake safe is the volunteer fire department. It not only serves Buffalo Springs Lake, but also a 40-square mile area of the county. About 15 volunteers have to be ready to respond to all kinds of calls from car crashes to water incidents to canyon rescues.

While there are many fun things to do at the lake, there are many ways to get hurt. Fire fighters encourage you to follow rules, be prepared and be respectful of one another just like the folks who live here.

“They support one another. They support us and they take pride in the lake,” volunteer firefighters Warren Johnson said. “The lake has changed quite a bit over the last decade or so just with the people that have come out and seen the potential and invested in the lake. Everyone, they take pride in the community and want to see people come out and have fun and just enjoy, enjoy the lake.”

The department relies on the support of the lake for fundraising, but it also takes advantage of increases in funding from the county for new equipment.

Roosevelt ISD

One of the school districts for kids living in Buffalo Springs lake is Roosevelt ISD. There are about 1,100 students that attend school in the Roosevelt District. But there may be more soon. The district got some good news a few years ago when Leprino Foods announced it would be building its facility nearby. The cheese manufacturing business will be in the district boundaries leading to many new benefits, including growth financially.

“We’re optimistic about the opportunities with enrollment, job growth, people looking to live in this part of the county and financially it would be a win for our community and once that comes on board, we’re looking at some substantial changes to one or two of our campuses,” Superintendent Dallas Grimes said.

The district also participates in the state’s teacher incentive allotment program. Last year, more than $369,000 went to 19 teachers who qualified based on their students’ achievement.

Texas Twisted Marina

It’s an important spot in the heart of Buffalo Springs Lake — the Texas Twisted Marina. It most recently came under a new lease in March of 2021. Crystal Carter and Chesica Wilson are cousins and partners in the restaurant and spot for lakeside rentals.

They say Crystal spent a lot of time at Buffalo Springs Lake during 2020 and she felt she could make the Marina a more reliable source of food and fun for the community. They brought their restaurant experience to the marina, first working out of a food truck while it was renovated. They hope it’s a new spot that everyone enjoys.

“We want the residents to come down here and feel welcome and be part of the marina. Because this is our home and we love what we do, we get so excited when they’re exited and they love our food and compliment us on how clean it is and how good the food is and we want to be better and better,” Wilson and Carter said.

The duo takes great pride in their food, saying some of their favorite items are the catfish and burgers.

