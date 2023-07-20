Critical need for blood donations during summer months

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The American Red Cross issued an emergency call for blood and platelet donations this week as blood products are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are receiving donations.

“It’s not something that can be manufactured, there is no substitute for it,” Account Manager at Vitalant blood donation, Stephanie Pointer, said.

The American Red Cross says blood donations fall short during the summer months, resulting in 39,000 fewer donations than what’s needed to save lives.

“We need blood now in order to provide for our hospitals,” Stephanie Pointer said.

Blood is something we all have, and we all need, but there is only one way to replenish blood supplies.

“Donate blood. Donate blood today. Donate on a regular basis and that will help with all of the blood needs in our area,” Pointer said.

Pointer says, Lubbock sees a huge decrease in blood donations during the summer because their biggest donors, like students, are out of town. That’s why they came up with Battle of the Badges, where Lubbock police and fire have a friendly competition.

“We thought we could partner up with them to get people in the community to come out and give blood at a time when we really need it,” she said.

Blood donor Anaya is an aspiring nurse and has been donating blood for years. She has the most common blood type O+ making her blood some of the most needed.

“Encourage people to give because you never know when someone’s gonna need it” Anaya said.

Donating just once can save three lives. The Battle of the Badges blood drive will run until Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. at South Plains Mall next to Hot Topic.

