Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Former Hale Center teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student sentenced to 27 months

Amy Gilly, 46
Amy Gilly, 46((Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Hale))
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A former Hale Center teacher has been sentenced to just over two years in prison for transferring obscene material to a minor.

Amy Gilly was first accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old student last year. She was initially indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor.

GRAPHIC WARNING:

The 15-year-old boy spoke with authorities prior to Gilly’s Dec. 2022 arrest. He stated the two had been exchanging text messages since November; court records showed the messages were sexual in nature. Gilly also reportedly had the student touch her breast.

During her interview with police, Gilly stated she had feelings for the teen and that she knew those feelings were wrong.

In Jan. 2023, she was federally indicted on one count of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor. Two months later, she submitted a guilty plea for transferring obscene material to a minor.

The former educator was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday. Gilly will spend her sentence at FMC Carswell, a federal medical center and correctional facility, where she will “receive appropriate sex-offender treatment.”

Gilly must also register as a sex offender.

PREVIOUS DATE: Sentencing date set for former Hale Center teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl
Lubbock Police Department
Lubbock police conducting internal investigation after video circulates online
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
33-year-old Yvette Hernandez-Martinez was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon, charged...
Suspected arsonist now in custody after fires near 3000 block of 38th
Structure fire in the 8600 block of CR 6835
Lubbock man loses dog, 3 businesses in fire

Latest News

Lubbock Police Traffic Alert
Emergency crews responding to crash near 50th and I-27
Lovington Police Department
Lovington police, FBI make arrest in 37-year-old cold case
Lubbock Police Department
Lubbock police conducting internal investigation after video circulates online
All first responders and emergency personnel must do is show up to these locations in uniform...
Lubbock convenience stores to honor first responders on July 24