Former Hale Center teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student sentenced to 27 months

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A former Hale Center teacher has been sentenced to just over two years in prison for transferring obscene material to a minor.

Amy Gilly was first accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old student last year. She was initially indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor.

GRAPHIC WARNING:

The 15-year-old boy spoke with authorities prior to Gilly’s Dec. 2022 arrest. He stated the two had been exchanging text messages since November; court records showed the messages were sexual in nature. Gilly also reportedly had the student touch her breast.

During her interview with police, Gilly stated she had feelings for the teen and that she knew those feelings were wrong.

In Jan. 2023, she was federally indicted on one count of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor. Two months later, she submitted a guilty plea for transferring obscene material to a minor.

The former educator was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday. Gilly will spend her sentence at FMC Carswell, a federal medical center and correctional facility, where she will “receive appropriate sex-offender treatment.”

Gilly must also register as a sex offender.

