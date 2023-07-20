Hale Center’s Paw Pals finds homes for thousands of animals across the country

HALE CENTER, Texas (KCBD) - Paw Pals, a nonprofit dog rescue out of Hale Center, started in 2016 with the simple mission of helping ease the issue of overpopulation and subsequent euthanizations in area animal shelters.

“We would start going to area shelters, we used to go to Levelland and Lubbock Animal Services, Floydada, Olton, all of the little towns around here that didn’t have rescue outreach,” Paw Pals Director Alexis Atwood said.

The nonprofit would pick up dogs from those areas, vet them, and work to find loving homes to prevent the animals from facing euthanasia, Atwood said.

But the overpopulation problem continued, Atwood said.

Despite Paw Pals providing low-cost spay and neuter operations and microchipping, shelters continued to see an influx of dogs that needed help.

“It’s an all time high of people not being able to afford to get their dogs spayed and neutered, which is the biggest problem we have - people not wanting to or not being able to afford to care for their dogs,” Atwood said.

Things changed for Paw Pals in 2018.

That’s when Atwood discovered Project Freedom Ride out of San Angelo.

“Small towns like Hale Center are how Project Freedom Ride started,” Jeffrey McCone said. “When my son was four, he saw all of the dogs at the shelters and how some didn’t make it out and into homes.”

Project Freedom Ride drives shelter dogs from small town shelters to adopting families across the country.

“As time went on, Project Freedom Ride got in contact with Hale Center, another small town with a big problem of the stray population, so we started the partnership with Paw Pals,” McCone said.

Together, the organizations have found homes across the U.S. for nearly 6,000 dogs.

“They’re getting out of a shelter or out of a rescue and going home and family. It’s their right to freedom from being behind bars,” McCone said.

