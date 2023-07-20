KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet PJ

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet PJ, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He’s a one-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for about eight months.

Staff says he’s active, affectionate and super playful. He does well with all kinds of dogs, small and large. PJ can be a little goofy at times, he will often jump in the air when he sees his favorite people or his friends. PJ is up to date on all his shots, is fixed and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

