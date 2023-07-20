Community Coverage Tour
Lamesa communications officer accused of possessing child pornography

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAMESA, Texas (KCBD) - Lamesa police have arrested one of their own, accused of possessing child pornography.

The police department released a statement on Wednesday, saying 21-year-old Joel Maldonado -- a p-d communications officer -- is now facing a third-degree felony charge of possessing the illicit material.

Lamesa Chief of Police Josh Peterson said, “This is a shock to all of us and a violation of trust. Rest assured this type of behavior toward our children will not be tolerated.”

The case remains under investigation with the help of homeland security.

