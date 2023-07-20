Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Lovington police, FBI make arrest in 37-year-old cold case

Lovington Police Department
Lovington Police Department(Lovington Police Department)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVINGTON, New Mexico (KCBD) - An 85-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, accused of stabbing a woman to death nearly four decades ago.

On Nov. 7, 1986, police were called to a home in Garland, about 20 miles from Dallas. They had received reports of a “disturbance” in the area. When officers arrived at the residence, they found Barbara Villarreal.

Police stated she had been stabbed “numerous times” and a kitchen knife was found near her body. Her husband was initially interviewed, however, he was cleared of the murder.

DNA evidence was collected at the scene and was later entered into the CODIS DNA database. Investigators continued following leads in both the United States and Mexico; they identified 85-year-old Liborio Canales as a suspect. Through evidence and surveillance, they determined Canales sometimes traveled from Mexico to Lovington.

Canales reportedly crossed into New Mexico five days before his birthday; he was coming to celebrate with family. However, he was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Lea County Detention Center. He was charged with murder and is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

Authorities stated he will soon be extradited to Texas.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
33-year-old Yvette Hernandez-Martinez was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon, charged...
Suspected arsonist now in custody after fires near 3000 block of 38th
Structure fire in the 8600 block of CR 6835
Lubbock man loses dog, 3 businesses in fire
Mission Hale Center helps those in need
Volunteers helping neighbors in need at Mission Hale Center

Latest News

FILE - Amanda Zurawski, one of five plaintiffs, speaks in front of the state Capitol in Austin,...
Texas women denied abortions give emotional accounts in court, ask judge to clarify law
Several lawmakers and advocates in Texas call for special session to address deadly heat in...
Inmates are dying in Texas prisons from lack of air conditioning during heat wave, family members say
Migrants walk along concertina wire as they try to cross the Rio Grande at the Texas-U.S....
Texas troopers told to push back migrants into Rio Grande and ordered not to give water despite heat, report says
Arrington pushing Missions not Emissions Act